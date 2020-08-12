'Extremely serious' train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

(CNN) A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire, northeastern Scotland, in what Scotland's First Minister describes as an "extremely serious incident." Speaking to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon said there had been early reports of serious injuries and mentioned that the area had suffered from significant storms.

The derailment occurred on Wednesday morning on the line at Stonehaven, British Transport Police (BTP) said in a tweet

"Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade," BTP wrote.

The derailment is an "extremely serious incident," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted. "I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved."

A spokesperson for the hospital dealing with casualties has said it is on "major incident footing."

