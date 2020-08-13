Dallas FC's Reggie Cannon criticizes booing of players kneeling during national anthem

(CNN) US international Reggie Cannon has described the booing of players who took a knee during the national anthem before a Major League Soccer match as "absolutely disgusting."

At least one fan could be heard voicing displeasure in Sky Sports' coverage as players from Dallas FC and Nashville knelt in protest against racial injustice.

"You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we're going to do and we've got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it p****d me off.

"You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It's baffling to me."

Read More