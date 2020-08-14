(CNN) FC Dallas and Major League Soccer (MLS) have strongly condemned the racist comments and threats made against US soccer star Reggie Cannon after the Dallas player criticized some fans for booing players who took a knee.

Players from both FC Dallas and Nashville SC, and match referees, knelt during the US national anthem before Wednesday's match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to protest against racial injustice and support the Black Lives Movement.

But their peaceful protest was met with booing and, afterwards, Cannon, 22, told reporters the fan reaction was "absolutely disgusting."

"We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon," FC Dallas chairman and chief executive officer Clark Hunt and president Dan Hunt said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable.

Read More