MLB postpones this weekend's Reds-Pirates games after positive Covid-19 test

(CNN) A pair of weekend games between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have been postponed after a Reds player tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball said Saturday.

Reports about the positive test surfaced after the Reds beat the Pirates 8-1 Friday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

MLB postponed the Saturday and Sunday games in Cincinnati to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

In a shortened season punctuated with postponements, MLB was set to play a full schedule of games for the first time since July 26 until the latest announcement.

The St. Louis Cardinals were set to resume play Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak. They had 19 games postponed after 18 members of the organization, including 10 players, tested positive for the virus.