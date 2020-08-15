India cricket legend MS Dhoni announces retirement from international competition

(CNN) India cricket legend MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international competition on Saturday, marking the end to his 16-year career with the India National Team.

Dhoni made his debut with India in 2004, where he eventually became the captain, leading India to the inaugural World Twenty20 title in 2007, as well as the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In a post on Instagram , the wicketkeeper said, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

The 39-year-old scored 10,773 one-day international (ODI) runs -- the 11th highest tally in history -- in 350 games.

He also played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 Test runs and guiding India to the top of the world rankings before retiring from test cricket in 2014. He played 98 T20s as well.

Read More