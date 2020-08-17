UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

(CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators announced a dramatic U-turn following a national controversy and protests over exam results.
English, Welsh and Northern Irish regulators said Monday that A-levels, which determine university entrance and are usually taken by 18-year-olds, would no longer be determined by a controversial algorithm.
After the exams were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, students were instead graded based on an algorithm -- the results of which were announced last Thursday.
This saw close to 40% of students' A-level grades in England downgraded from those predicted by their teachers, according to the Office for Qualifications and Exam Regulation (Ofqual).
More than 200,000 results were downgraded, changing the futures of tens of thousands of students who needed set grades to get into university.
Many students lost out on places at their chosen universities because they were not given the grades they were predicted. Campaigners say that the downgrading disproportionately affected students from more disadvantaged and diverse schools.
The widespread downgrading left young people heartbroken and sparked mass protests, with students seen burning their results in London's Parliament Square.
In an interview after the U-turn was announced on Monday afternoon, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he was "incredibly sorry for all those students who have been through this."
Williamson said the government had tried to "ensure that we have the fairest possible system," but that there were "unfairnesses" in the way the grades were allocated.
"Over the weekend it became clearer to me that there were a ... number of students who were getting grades that frankly they shouldn't have been getting," he said, adding that it was "apparent that action needed to be taken."
"We understand this has been a distressing time for students, who were awarded exam results last week for exams they never took," said Roger Taylor, Chair of the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), in a statement.
"The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for," Taylor said. "We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible -- and to free up heads and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in two weeks."
"After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted," he added.
Center assessment grades (those predicted by students' schools) will now be used for final-year A-level students, and for GCSE results that younger (usually 16-year-old) students will receive later this week.