Minsk, Belarus (CNN) Gathered just outside the barbed wire fence, a group of protesters young and old raised their voices in song. Accompanied by a guitar, they sang, "Leave, leave peacefully, this is the will of Belarusians," to the guards at Detention Center No. 1.

This is the Belarusian KGB's main prison in Minsk, and the 200 or so demonstrators were there to demand the release of Sergey Tikhanovsky, the blogger, activist and husband of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovsky has been detained here since he was arrested in May. Tuesday marked his birthday. His wife and children fled to neighboring Lithuania, after she replaced him as a candidate and stood against President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus' elections, which many say were rigged in favor of the longtime leader.

On Tuesday, Tikhanovskaya appeared in a video clip, calling on protesters to act on behalf of her husband and others like him. "He and other political prisoners are sitting still, but he is asking for you not to sit still. For you not sit still and do everything to be able to live in a country that is suitable for a life," she said.

The same day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the government of Belarus to release its political prisoners immediately.

