(CNN) Italian young adults do not have the automatic right to financial support from their parents, even if they aren't financially independent, Italy's Supreme Court has ruled.

In a judgment from July -- made public Friday -- a court in Rome ruled against the appeal of a 35-year-old part-time music teacher who still expected financial support from his parents, claiming that his annual income of 20,000 euros (about $24,000) was not adequate.

"Reducing his adolescent ambitions" the adult child "is bound to find a way to self-support himself" judge Maria Cristina Giancola, who chaired the panel of the court, wrote.

The Supreme Court sentence concludes a five-year case, and a first ruling from a judge in Tuscany, which affirmed the right of the plaintiff to get a monthly allowance of 300 euros (about $360) from his parents.

While a child with physical or mental impairment has specific protection in the Italian law system, Giancola wrote, the financial support of parents "cannot continue indefinitely" if this is not the case.

Read More