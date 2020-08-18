Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) Nearly a fifth of British adults likely experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday --- twice as many as before the pandemic hit.

Some 19.2% of British adults likely had some form of depression in June, up from 9.7% before the pandemic, said the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) in a report. Conversely, 3.5% of adults experienced an improvement in their symptoms of depression.

Nearly 13% developed moderate to severe depressive symptoms during the crisis, ONS said.

"Adults who were young, female, unable to afford an unexpected expense or disabled were the most likely to experience some form of depression during the pandemic," said Tim Vizard, principal research officer at the ONS.

A large majority (84.9%) of adults experiencing some form of depression said they had been feeling stressed and anxious, and 42.2% said their relationships were being affected. In comparison, 20.7% of adults with no sign of depression said Covid-19 was impacting their relationships.

