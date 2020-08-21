Sevilla continues Europa League love affair with final victory over Inter Milan

(CNN) Sevilla's love affair with the Europa League continues as the Spanish club beat Inter Milan 3-2 Friday in a thrilling final to win a record-extending sixth title and its fourth in the last seven years.

Inter was the favorite coming into Friday's final, played behind closed doors in Cologne, Germany, and Sevilla certainly earned its win the hard way.

Romelu Lukaku, who has found a welcoming home at Inter following a mixed stay at Manchester United, gave his side the lead from the penalty spot inside five minutes.

Sevilla fought back and two first-half goals from Luuk De Jong looked to have swung the final in its favor, but Inter equalized through Diego Godin just two minutes later.

Just when it looked as though Inter was on the brink of finding a winner, defender Diego Carlos acrobatically gave Sevilla the lead late on, thanks to a large deflection off Lukaku's outstretched boot.

