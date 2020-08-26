    Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game

    By David Close

    Updated 2046 GMT (0446 HKT) August 26, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and his teammates did not take the court in protest.
    (CNN)The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott their playoff game Wednesday with the Orlando Magic. The game broadcast on NBA TV reported the players are sitting out in protest.

    The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Disney World in Orlando.
    The Bucks did not emerge from their locker room before the scheduled tip. There has been no official announcement from the league.
      The protest comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the Bucks' home state of Wisconsin.
      NBA players from multiple teams have voiced their opinions that not enough is being done about police killings and brutality. Several were asked about the possible boycott over the last 24 hours. Many said it was being discussed.