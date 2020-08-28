Suspected poisoning of Putin critic was meant to kill him, not to scare him off, chief aide says

Berlin (CNN) For years Leonid Volkov has experienced the same terrifying dream about his best friend and colleague, the leading Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

"I used to have a nightmare many times that I wake up from someone calling me and saying, Alexey was killed or something very bad happened to him," Volkov recalls in an interview with CNN. "I had this nightmare at least 10 times in my life."

Last week he lived that nightmare. An early morning phone call told him Navalny had collapsed while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk and he was now in a coma. He says having anticipated this moment didn't make the reality any easier to process.

"I was terrified. Of course, emotionally, it was a very dramatic blow," he says. "So it took me several hours to concentrate."

But as Navalny's chief of staff he had a job to do: get him out of Russia and into trusted medical care.

