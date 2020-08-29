Berlin police halt march protesting against German government's coronavirus response

By Fred Pleitgen, CNN

Updated 1526 GMT (2326 HKT) August 29, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police in Berlin ordered an end to a march through the city over concerns that social distancing rules were not being followed.
Police in Berlin ordered an end to a march through the city over concerns that social distancing rules were not being followed.

Berlin, Germany (CNN)Berlin police ordered a halt to a demonstration Saturday protesting the German government's Covid-19 response, citing the crowd's failure to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, including a large contingent of far-right groups and members identifying with the QAnon conspiracy platform.
Few of the demonstrators wore masks or followed social distancing guidelines as they waved flags and marched towards the Brandenburg Gate for a final rally, where about 20,000 people from Germany and other European countries were expected to gather.
    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to demonstrate against the German government&#39;s coronavirus response.
    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to demonstrate against the German government's coronavirus response.
    Some held up placards showing German lawmakers with the word "guilty" underneath, while others waved imperialist flags usually associated with far-right group "Reichsbuerger," or displayed tributes to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
    "Mr Trump, please don't forget the German patriots," read one banner.
    Read More
    Just hours into the demonstration, Berlin police tweeted that they were dispersing the marchers.
    Some held up signs showing pictures of German lawmakers and the word &quot;guilty.&quot;
    Some held up signs showing pictures of German lawmakers and the word "guilty."