The crazy-but-true story of a WWII fighter pilot who said his artificial legs saved his life

(CNN) This could be one of the most bizarre "Jeopardy!" clues ever:

Category: British heroes

Clue: World War II fighter ace who once had his prosthetic legs stolen by a young Richard Branson

Answer: "Who is Douglas Bader?"

"I can always remember this very strong two-armed man dragging himself across the lawn after me to grab me and grab his legs back," Branson recounted in the podcast. "(He was) somebody that all of us young people after the war looked up to and respected, and was a great hero of mine."

British fighter pilot Douglas Bader pictured on his plane in October 1940.

Bader had his legs amputated after a flying accident in late 1931. Already an RAF aerobatics pilot, he crashed his Bristol Bulldog biplane while performing a low-flying stunt, reportedly on dare from a colleague.

Because of his injuries, his right leg was amputated almost immediately, and the left a few days later, according to the RAF Museum website.

His log book, written that day, December 14, 1931, described the crash with two terse phrases, "Crashed slow-rolling near ground. Bad show." He was 21 years old.

Though he almost died in the days aft