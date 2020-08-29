Greek lawyer labels Manchester United star's kidnap claims as 'fiction'

(CNN) The Greek prosecution lawyer at the center of the Harry Maguire case has questioned the Manchester United football star's version of events after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery of police following a confrontation with the authorities on the island of Mykonos.

According to Greek police, three Britons -- Maguire, his brother and a friend -- were involved in a "brawl" with locals after a night of drinking in a bar in the early hours of Friday August 21.

Police said officers on patrol intervened to resolve the dispute but said the three foreigners turned on them, injuring four officers, according to police and the prosecution lawyer, Ioannis Paradissis.