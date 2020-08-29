    Greek lawyer labels Manchester United star's kidnap claims as 'fiction'

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 1932 GMT (0332 HKT) August 29, 2020

    Manchester United football team captain Harry Maguire leaves a courthouse on the Greek island of Syros after being released from police custody on Saturday August 22.
    (CNN)The Greek prosecution lawyer at the center of the Harry Maguire case has questioned the Manchester United football star's version of events after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery of police following a confrontation with the authorities on the island of Mykonos.

    According to Greek police, three Britons -- Maguire, his brother and a friend -- were involved in a "brawl" with locals after a night of drinking in a bar in the early hours of Friday August 21.
    Police said officers on patrol intervened to resolve the dispute but said the three foreigners turned on them, injuring four officers, according to police and the prosecution lawyer, Ioannis Paradissis.
      Manchester United&#39;s English international defender Harry Maguire has appealed against the verdict of a Greek court which found him guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery of police following an incident on the Aegean island of Mykonos.
