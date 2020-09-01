Carla Suárez Navarro 'willing to face whatever comes' after cancer diagnosis

(CNN) Tennis player Carla Suárez Navarro has revealed she faces six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Spaniard, who is ranked No. 71 in the world and has enjoyed stints in the top 10, announced last month she was withdrawing from the US Open for health reasons before revealing her cancer diagnosis Tuesday.

Me toca afrontar una realidad complicada. Toca aceptarlo e intentar salir adelante confiando en el consejo médico. Siempre con positivismo ante la adversidad. 💪🏻💪🏻



Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I'll need my truly best. pic.twitter.com/lF9oVChWRh — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 1, 2020

At the end of last year, the 31-year-old Suárez Navarro also said 2020 would the final season of her career.

"It's time for me to face a complicated reality. It's time to accept it and try to move forward, trusting in my medical advice. Always facing adversity with positivity," she wrote on social media.

"Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I'll truly need my best."

