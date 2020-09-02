Charlie Hebdo terror trial begins in Paris, five years after deadly attacks

Paris (CNN)Fourteen people have gone on trial in Paris over their alleged involvement in a series of deadly terrorist attacks in the city, which began in the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and ended at a kosher supermarket two days later.
The suspects are accused of having provided logistical support to the perpetrators -- brothers Said and Chérif Kouachi, and their accomplice Amedy Coulibaly -- and face charges of participating in a terrorist criminal association.
If convicted, several of the defendants face sentences of up to 20 years. At least one faces a potential life sentence.
Eleven of the suspects will appear in court -- 10 of them from behind bulletproof glass. Three others, who traveled to Syria in the days before the attacks began, will be tried in absentia.
Hayat Boumedienne, Amedy Coulibaly's wife, is one of those being tried in absentia.
Three days of violence
A total of 17 people were killed in the attacks, which took place in the French capital over three days in January 2015.
Twelve of those who died were shot when the Kouachi brothers forced their way into the Charlie Hebdo building and opened fire during its editorial meeting on January 7.
The victims included the magazine's editor, Stephane "Charb" Charbonnier, several cartoonists and columnists, and a protection officer assigned to protect Charb, who had been the target of threats over the magazine's publication, in 2006, of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.
Depictions of Islam's prophet are considered blasphemous by many Muslims. The illustrations -- originally published by a Danish newspaper in 2005 -- prompted brothers Said and Chérif Kouachi to attack the Charlie Hebdo offices.
A policeman, Ahmed Merabet, was gunned down in the street near the magazine's headquarters as the attackers fled the scene.
The following day, January 8, policewoman Clarissa Jean-Philippe was shot dead by Coulibaly in the southern Paris suburb of Montrouge.
On Januar