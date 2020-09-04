'Death should be democratic': Why this ill French man plans to live stream his dying days

Paris (CNN) A French man with an incurable illness who unsuccessfully lobbied President Emmanuel Macron to allow him to die by "active medical assistance" says he is planning to live stream his own death on Facebook.

Alain Cocq, 57, from Dijon in eastern France, has a rare incurable medical condition that causes his arteries to stick together.

He estimates he will only have days to live after stopping all medication, food and drink, which he plans to do Friday at 11 p.m. (6 p.m. ET).

Euthanasia is illegal in France. French law also dictates that deep and continuous sedation, which can hasten a person's death and render them unconscious until they die, is not legal unless under specific circumstances set out by the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti Law, which also requires a person's death to be imminent. But French citizens do have the right to stop medical care, and under French law there is no prosecution for suicide.

Cocq, who is confined to a wheelchair and founded an organization to improve the lives of disabled people, wrote a letter to Macron dated July 20 asking the President to allow him to die "with dignity," describing his "extremely violent suffering."

