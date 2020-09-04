Adrian Mannarino says his US Open match was delayed for hours after concerns from health officials

(CNN) Adrian Mannarino of France was set to play in his third-round US Open match against Alex Zverev of Germany on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

But then the time went by, and there was no sign of the players on the court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York borough of Queens.

Mannarino -- who previously had been in contact with another player that had tested positive for coronavirus -- said he was told as he was warming up that the New York State Department of Health had said that he would not be allowed to play Friday and that he should be quarantined in his hotel room and not be able to go on a tennis court.