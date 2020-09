Up to 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend two Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals home games

(CNN) The NFL's Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games scheduled for September and October, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday.

DeWine granted the two NFL teams variances to the state's sports order put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely," DeWine said in a statement

"These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks."