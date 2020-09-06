Facebook stops French man streaming his dying days

Paris (CNN) Facebook has prevented a French man with an incurable illness from streaming his own death on the social media site, according to a company statement.

Alain Cocq, 57, from Dijon in eastern France, has a rare incurable medical condition that causes his arteries to stick together.

He estimates he will only have days to live after stopping all medication, food and drink, which he planned to do on Friday evening.

Cocq had intended to broadcast his dying days on the platform, to raise awareness about France's laws on assisted dying.

In a statement Saturday Facebook said the live stream was prevented to avoid promoting self-harm.

