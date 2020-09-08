(CNN) A brown bear nicknamed "Papillon" for its ability to escape from its wildlife enclosure in northern Italy has been recaptured after more than a month on the run.

The bear was recaptured this April, according to a spokesman for the region's local government. But only hours later, it escaped again from the fenced area, which it shared with a second, female bear.

Once returned to captivity, Papillon was castrated in a bid to "calm him down," according to the spokesman.

But it clearly didn't work.

"The problem is he is too wild and has a strong instinct to return to the forest," the spokesperson told CNN at the time.