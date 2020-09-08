(CNN)A brown bear nicknamed "Papillon" for its ability to escape from its wildlife enclosure in northern Italy has been recaptured after more than a month on the run.
The 4-year-old male bear, officially named M49, broke through an electric fence and tore through additional mesh fencing to flee its 9,000 square-meter enclosure on July 27.
Forestry workers recaptured the bear with a "tube trap" in the Lagorai area of Trentino province in the eastern Alps, according to a statement on the provincial government site released Monday. This marks an end to Papillon's 42 days of freedom, Italian public broadcaster RAI News reported.
It's only the latest in Papillon's long string of bids for freedom. The bear -- affectionately named after the eponymous character of the autobiographical novel by French writer and escaped convict Henri Charrière -- has "fled his cage multiple times," a spokesman for the region's local government told CNN in July.
After being captured in 2019, Papillon broke free last July -- and, without a tracking collar on him, spent the next nine months evading government agencies and forestry teams despite intensive efforts to catch him, RAI News reported.
The bear was recaptured this April, according to a spokesman for the region's local government. But only hours later, it escaped again from the fenced area, which it shared with a second, female bear.
Once returned to captivity, Papillon was castrated in a bid to "calm him down," according to the spokesman.
But it clearly didn't work.
"The problem is he is too wild and has a strong instinct to return to the forest," the spokesperson told CNN at the time.