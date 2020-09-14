(CNN)A humpback whale has become stranded in a crocodile-infested river in Australia, after apparently becoming confused during migration.
In a "very unusual" event, three of the animals entered East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park last week.
The animals were first spotted on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the park, in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), told CNN in a statement.
Since then, park staff have been closely monitoring one whale, which appears to be stuck. The spokeswoman said the other two are thought to have left the area, though rangers cannot be completely certain.
While scientists can't say for sure what happened, they believe a "wrong turn" is the most likely explanation, the spokeswoman said.
An exclusion zone was immediately introduced at the mouth of the river to a point just under 20 miles upstream "for the welfare of the whale and for the safety of people who may have been considering going to the area by boat," the park posted on Facebook on Friday.
"As far as we're aware, this is the first time this has happened," it said.
"We are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required.
"The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero. We also don't want boats to inadvertently force the whale further up the river.
"The whale is not in distress at the moment and it is not an emergency situation. The best case scenario i