(CNN) A humpback whale has become stranded in a crocodile-infested river in Australia, after apparently becoming confused during migration.

three of the animals entered East Alligator River in In a "very unusual" event,three of the animals entered East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park last week.

The animals were first spotted on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the park, in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), told CNN in a statement.

Since then, park staff have been closely monitoring one whale, which appears to be stuck. The spokeswoman said the other two are thought to have left the area, though rangers cannot be completely certain.

While scientists can't say for sure what happened, they believe a "wrong turn" is the most likely explanation, the spokeswoman said.

