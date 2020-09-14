Germany links Covid-19 outbreak at ski resort to US citizen who failed to quarantine

By Stephanie Halasz, Frederik Pleitgen and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 1742 GMT (0142 HKT) September 14, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People queue in front of Garmisch-Partenkirchen&#39;s coronavirus test center on September 13.
People queue in front of Garmisch-Partenkirchen's coronavirus test center on September 13.

(CNN)A coronavirus outbreak at a popular Bavarian ski resort has been linked to a US citizen working at a lodge operated by the US Army, German authorities said Monday.

The state prosecution service in Munich said it had launched an investigation into an American who may have caused the surge in cases.
"There is an investigation for possible assault through negligence," said Andrea Meyer, from the state prosecutor's office.
    The unnamed person, who had recently returned to Bavaria following a holiday abroad, chose to socialize despite having Covid-19 symptoms, according to Stephan Scharf, press officer at Garmisch-Partenkirchen District Administrator's Office.
    Sharf said the individual took a coronavirus test and was told to stay indoors until they received their results, but did not do so.
    Read More
    The person subsequently tested positive and is now in quarantine, Scharf said. It's unclear which countries they may have visited, but the district administrator's office says it was not the US.

    Sharp jump in cases

    The individual works at Edelweiss Lodge, a US Armed Forces Recreation Center Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, operated by the US Army and frequented by military personnel, Scharf said.
    In the wake of the incident, 24 people at the lodge tested positive for coronavirus, and Garmisch-Partenkirchen has recorded a sharp jump in cases, with 33 reported on September 11 alone.
    Germany&#39;s virus response won plaudits. But protests over vaccines and masks show it&#39;s a victim of its own success