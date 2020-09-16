(CNN) More than 1,000 Orthodox Jews are waiting on the Belarus-Ukraine border, after their attempts to enter the country for a religious pilgrimage were rebuffed due to coronavirus concerns.

Ukrainian government video from the scene showed hundreds of men and boys waiting along a highway in Belarus to try to enter Ukraine. Some have set up tents, apparently after having waited overnight.

Border guards in helmets and body armor policed a row of barricades blocking them from coming into the country. Ukraine has been closed to foreigners since August.

Thousands of pilgrims visit Kiev each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, but Ukraine closed the checkpoint Wednesday to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The pilgrims have been given food and water, the Ukrainian border service said.

Ukraine is the burial place of the late-18th century Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the great-grandson of the founder of the Hasidic movement. His grave in the town of Uman is a site of pilgrimage oft