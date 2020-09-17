    Neymar handed two-match ban for red card as investigation is launched after his racism allegation

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 1324 GMT (2124 HKT) September 17, 2020

    Neymar argues with Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez during Sunday's game.

    (CNN)Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been handed a two-game ban for the red card he received in his side's defeat by Marseille, French football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

    The 28-year-old was sent off at the end of Le Classique for striking Marseille's Álvaro González as a full-scale brawl broke out in injury time that saw five players red carded.
    His teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were also given six and two-game bans respectively, while Marseille's Jordan Amavi received a three-game ban and Dario Benedetto a one-game ban.
      Neymar and Paredes, who also both received a suspended sanction of an additional one-match ban, will be available to play again against Stade de Reims on September 27.
      PSG's Angel Di Maria has also been summoned to a disciplinary hearing next Wednesday.
