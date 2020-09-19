UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's bodyguard 'left gun on plane' after US visit

By Rob Picheta and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

Updated 1031 GMT (1831 HKT) September 19, 2020

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in April 2020.

London (CNN)A police officer traveling as part of British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's protection detail has been suspended, after they reportedly left their gun on a plane.

The officer accompanied Raab on a visit to the United States and left his weapon in a plane on their return to London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, Britain's PA Media news agency reported.
When asked about the report, London's Metropolitan Police said it was "aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on Friday, 18 September."
    "We are taking this matter extremely seriously," a spokesperson for the police said in a statement on Saturday. "The officer involved has since been removed from operational duties whilst an internal investigation into the circumstances is taking place."
    David Cameron's bodyguard left a loaded gun in the toilet on a commercial flight, reports say
    While in the United States, Raab met officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
