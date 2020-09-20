Woman falls out of car window and onto highway while filming Snapchat video

London (CNN) A woman fell out of a car and onto a busy highway while hanging out of the passenger window to film a Snapchat video, police in the UK have said.

The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 motorway south of London, Surrey Police wrote on Twitter.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed," they said.

They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed.#nowords

Asked by a user if officers explained the dangers of the attempt to the woman, the police replied: "Every chance they worked it out before we spoke to them about it!"