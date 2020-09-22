An entire village lost its broadband at the same time every day for 18 months. Now we know why

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 1033 GMT (1833 HKT) September 22, 2020

Villagers in Aberhosan, Powys, Wales, had broadband problems for 18 months.
(CNN)For 18 months, residents of a village in Wales have been mystified as to why their broadband internet crashed every morning.

Now engineers have finally identified the reason: A second-hand television that emitted a signal that interfered with the connection.
A crack team of engineers-turned-detectives have become heroes in the village of Aberhosan after finally finding the source of the problem, according to a press release from Openreach, the company that runs the UK's digital network, published Tuesday.
    Staff had visited the village repeatedly and found no fault with the network. They even replaced cables in the area to try and solve the problem, but to no avail.
    Don't use the microwave; top tips for speedy broadband
    Then local engineer Michael Jones called in assistance from experts at the Openreach chief engineer team.
    After carrying out a plethora of tests, engineers had a theory that the problem could be caused by a phenomenon called single high-level impulse noise (SHINE), in which an appliance emits electrical interference that impacts broadband connectivity.
    Engineers used a device called a spectrum analyzer and walked up and down the village "in the torrential rain" at 6 a.m. to see if they could locate an electrical noise, Jones said in a statement.
    At 7 a.m. -- "like clockwork" -- the device "picked up a large burst of electrical interference in the village."
    "The source of the 'electrical noise' was traced to a property in the village. It turned out that at 7 a.m. every morning the occupant would switch