DNA evidence helps convict man of killing two women in one of Australia's most notorious cold cases

(CNN) For almost 25 years, the disappearance of three young women from a popular nightlife area in one of Australia's biggest cities remained a cold case. Now, a man has been found guilty of two of their murders.

Bradley Robert Edwards was found guilty Thursday of murdering 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer in 1996 and 27-year-old lawyer Ciara Glennon in 1997. He was found not guilty of murdering Sarah Spiers, an 18-year-old secretary whose body has never been found, as there was insufficient evidence.

The verdict came after a seven-month judge-alone trial of the case which has continued to loom large in the minds of residents of Perth, in the state of Western Australia.

"The events in question occurred more than 20 years ago but have haunted the memory of many people and troubled the public conscience," Western Australia Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall said in his judgment.

"The disappearance and likely murder of three young women was in itself enough to cause wide concern. The fact that all three went missing from a popular nightlife area frequented by many young people inspired a real and pervasive sense of fear."