Luis Suarez accused of passing rigged Italian language exam, according to prosecutors

(CNN) Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been accused of passing a rigged Italian language exam amid a potential move to Juventus, according to Italian prosecutors.

Uruguayan international Suarez underwent a language test on September 17 at the University for Foreigners of Perugia where he was examined by two teachers in both oral and written production and comprehension.

The university rector later announced that Suarez had passed and obtained a B1 level linguistic certificate of knowledge of the Italian language. The B1 certification is required to obtain Italian citizenship through marriage.

According to Reuters , Suarez's wife Sofia Balbi is of Italian descent. By Suarez gaining Italian citizenship, Juventus could sign him without exceeding its permitted quota of non-EU players.

