Four injured in Paris knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former office

By Gaëlle Fournier, Niamh Kennedy and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 1113 GMT (1913 HKT) September 25, 2020

French firefighters move an injured person into an ambulance near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Paris (CNN)Four people were injured in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the site of a 2015 terrorist attack, authorities said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short an event in the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, saying that a "serious event" had taken place in the capital.
Two of those injured were in critical condition, and the suspects involved in the attack were still on the run, a Paris police spokesperson said.
    A perimeter has been set up around the site and people should avoid the area, the spokesperson added.
    The stabbing comes amid a trial of suspects alleged to have been accomplices to a series of January 2015 terrorist attacks that began with the killing of 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo offices and ended with an attack at a kosher supermarket two days later.

    Gaëlle Fournier in Paris and Niamh Kennedy in London contributed to this report.