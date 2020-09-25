(CNN) A British teenager has staged a protest against climate change inside the Arctic Circle.

In the world's most northerly climate strike, Mya-Rose Craig, a passionate ornithologist and nature, climate and equal rights campaigner, was photographed protesting on an ice floe at the Arctic ice edge, north of Svalbard, at 82.2° North earlier this week.

The 18-year-old, who lives near the southwestern English city of Bristol, held up a placard saying "Youth Strike for Climate." She spent five hours on the ice, a spokesperson for environmental organization Greenpeace told CNN.