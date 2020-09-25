(CNN)A British teenager has staged a protest against climate change inside the Arctic Circle.
In the world's most northerly climate strike, Mya-Rose Craig, a passionate ornithologist and nature, climate and equal rights campaigner, was photographed protesting on an ice floe at the Arctic ice edge, north of Svalbard, at 82.2° North earlier this week.
The 18-year-old, who lives near the southwestern English city of Bristol, held up a placard saying "Youth Strike for Climate." She spent five hours on the ice, a spokesperson for environmental organization Greenpeace told CNN.
Craig, who says on her Twitter page that she is the youngest person to have seen half the world's birds, arrived in the Arctic on board the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise as part of an expedition documenting the impact of the climate crisis and investigating marine life in the region.