Germany's far right AfD fires politician for saying migrants could be gassed or shot

(CNN) The far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) fired its former spokesman on Monday after reports emerged that he had discussed the gassing or shooting of migrants.

German television network Pro7 aired a clip on Monday in which AfD's Christian Lüth is purportedly heard making the xenophobic comments.

"We could kill migrants by shooting them, that's not even an issue," he said, according to the video. "Or we could gas them, whatever you want, I don't care."

On Twitter, AfD said his remarks , which were made in February, "stand in direct contract to the libertarian-democratic principles of our party, [and] can in no way be attributed to the AfD."

The party tweeted Lüth ''is no longer a member of the AfD and has not spoken for the party since January 2018.''

