But now researchers say one anatomical feature may be key for sprint speed and performance: a large rear.

In research published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise , experts from the University of Loughborough and national governing body British Athletics studied the muscle anatomy of 100-meter track sprinters to understand whether the size of leg muscles differed between average men and first-class athletes.

Using an MRI scanner, researchers measured the size of 23 lower body muscles in 42 men: five who were elite sprinters, 26 who were considered sub-elite and 11 who were healthy but untrained.

The researchers found that top sprinters were generally more muscular, with a specific pattern to their build -- members of the elite group had "far bigger" muscles than those of the untrained men and sub-elite sprinters.

