The UK considered shipping migrants 4,000 miles away. This is the influential minister in charge of immigration policy

London (CNN) No one takes the job of Britain's interior minister with the aim of becoming popular.

The occupant of the post, officially titled home secretary, sits astride a sprawling government department that oversees the UK's immigration, policing, drugs and counter-terror policy -- sensitive and politically perilous issues that that are not for the faint of heart.

The endurance of the current incumbent is currently being put to the test with a political storm over migration that will require nerves of steel to weather.

Priti Patel , Boris Johnson's pugilistic appointee, is reported to have considered a proposal to send asylum-seekers to two Atlantic islands more than 4,000 miles away from the UK. Aides reportedly considered moving migrants to the isolated British territories of Ascension Island and St. Helena, off the coast of Africa.

Patel has reportedly dismissed the idea, but further alleged proposals emerged Thursday, when The Times newspaper said officials were considering placing asylum-seekers on ferries off the UK coast.

