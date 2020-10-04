Leaders spar over missile attack claims in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

(CNN)The president of the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region warned citizens in large cities of Azerbaijan Sunday to leave to avoid "inevitable loss" after he said Azerbaijan targeted civilians in the region's main city of Stepanakert the last couple of days.
Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said on Twitter that "mil objects in large cities of Azerbaijan are the target of the Defense Army of #Artsakh. Calling on Azerbaijani population to leave these cities to avoid inevitable loss." Artsakh is the Armenian name of Nagorno Karabakh.
But Harutyunyan later tweeted that firing had "stopped."
"Currently firing stopped upon my command to avoid loss among #civilians. Failing Azerbaijani military-political leadership to draw appropriate lessons, our commensurate response will pursue. Determined as never. #Azerbaijan can still stop its aggression," he wrote.
Long-simmering tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have flared up recently in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, with both sides accusing each other of attacking civilians amid reports of casualties.