Countries across Europe set grim Covid-19 records as restrictions are reimposed

London (CNN) As Europe transitions from summer into fall, countries that claimed to have the coronavirus under control are once again seeing a surge in infections . The United Kingdom, which has the biggest death toll on the continent, reported 12,872 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, more than double the country's most recent seven-day rolling average, according to official figures.

"It's gonna continue to be bumpy through to Christmas," Johnson told the BBC's Andrew Marr. "It may even be bumpy beyond," he said. According to the British government, the UK so far has a total of 480,017 recorded Covid-19 cases and 42,317 deaths.

Poland reported 2,367 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, hitting a record high for the third day in a row, according to a series of tweets by the country's health ministry, while Italy reported its highest daily increase since April 24, with 2,844 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A passenger waits to undergo a swab test at a Covid-19 rapid test facility at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, September 25.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that at the current rate of infection, her country could see more than 19,000 cases per day by the end of the year.

Germany reported 2,673 new coronavirus infections on Friday -- the hig