(CNN) Fans have long had an impact on sporting events. But with stadium capacity restrictions in place amid the coronavirus, teams have been forced to get creative.

The University of Texas did just that during Saturday's football game against Texas Christian University.

Cutouts of University of Texas alum and diehard Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey filled the stands, featuring characters he's played in "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Dazed and Confused," "The Wedding Planner" and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

With his new UT-affiliated title as the "Minister of Culture" -- which McConaughey described as a role intended to build support for a new $338 million basketball arena -- the 50-year-old father of three has become an integral figure at the university. McConaughey even joined the faculty last year as a professor in Radio-Television-Film, according to the school

McConaughey has described his affiliation with the university as "nonnegotiable" in a video tweeted by the University of Texas and McConaughey himself.

Read More