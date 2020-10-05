Missiles, rockets and accusations fly as Nagorno Karabakh flare-up burns into second week

Yerevan, Armenia (CNN) Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other Monday of further missile and rocket attacks against civilian populations, as the newly reignited conflict over the enclave of Nagorno Karabakh enters its second week.

Authorities in the region, which is inside Azerbaijan's borders but enjoys de facto independence and has an Armenian majority, said that its capital Stepanakert came under intense rocket fire Monday.

A spokesman for Nagorno Karabakh's presidency said it would respond, but that "we are only targeting military facilities of permanent deployment in large cities, and not the civilian population."

The defense ministry in Armenia also said Azerbaijan had resumed offensive operations against Nagorno Karabakh, which Armenians call Artsakh. "Fierce fighting engagements are raging on," the spokeswoman for the ministry posted on Facebook. The Karabakh town of Shushi [called Shusha by Azerbaijan] also came under attack, the ministry said.

For its part, Azerbaijan alleged that rocket attacks against its cities were originating in Armenia itself, not from Nagorno Karabakh.

