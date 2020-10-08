Thousands of abandoned baby chicks die at Madrid airport

(CNN) About 23,000 baby chicks have died after being abandoned in transit at Madrid Barajas airport in Spain.

The birds, who were only a few days old, had been left outside in cardboard boxes for three days without food or water, according to a press release from Spain's National Police published Wednesday.

There were 26,000 chicks in total, 6,000 of whom had died by the time officers arrived. Those still alive were suffering from hypothermia and trying to survive by eating the remains of their dead neighbors, said police.

The chicks were being transported in cardboard boxes which broke after getting wet in the rain, making their continued shipment "unfeasible," according to police.

"The decay of the dead animals created a strong smell that made living conditions for the survivors even worse," reads the press release.

