17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga becomes France's youngest goal scorer in over a century

(CNN) Talk about making an impact.

The 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga scored a stunning overhead kick inside the first 10 minutes of his first start for the French national team -- in a 7-1 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday -- to become the country's youngest goal scorer in over a century.

At the age of 17 years and 11 months, Camavinga's goal ensured he became France's second youngest player ever to score for Les Bleus -- 106 years ago Maurice Gastiger scored against Switzerland in March 1914 aged 17 years and five months.

"Well done to him. He is a young player who has a lot of qualities, of ease," France's head coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

"He was lucky enough to score that goal for his first selection as a starting player. Afterwards, it's not because he's not yet 18 years old that I'm going to say no, he's too young.

Read More