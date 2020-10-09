Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a ceasefire, Russian foreign ministry says

(CNN) Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno Karabakh, according to a readout published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ceasefire will start Saturday at noon (4 a.m. ET) and will be carried out "for humanitarian purposes, for the exchange of prisoners of war, other detained persons and bodies of the deceased."

The parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed upon separately, the foreign ministry said.

The announcement comes after diplomats met in Moscow and engaged in talks brokered by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh has run hot and cold since the 1994 ceasefire but clashes began on September 27. It's unclear what started this latest escalation. Azerbaijan says Armenia provoked the clashes with aggression and Armenia says Azerbaijani forces attacked.

