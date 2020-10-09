Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a ceasefire, Russian foreign ministry says

By Mary Ilyushina and Taylor Barnes, CNN

Updated 0123 GMT (0923 HKT) October 10, 2020

A police officer stands in front of a damaged apartment building in Stepanakert on October 3.
A police officer stands in front of a damaged apartment building in Stepanakert on October 3.

(CNN)Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno Karabakh, according to a readout published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ceasefire will start Saturday at noon (4 a.m. ET) and will be carried out "for humanitarian purposes, for the exchange of prisoners of war, other detained persons and bodies of the deceased."
Armenia and Azerbaijan are clashing over a disputed region. Here&#39;s what you need to know
Armenia and Azerbaijan are clashing over a disputed region. Here's what you need to know
The parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed upon separately, the foreign ministry said.
    The announcement comes after diplomats met in Moscow and engaged in talks brokered by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
    The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh has run hot and cold since the 1994 ceasefire but clashes began on September 27. It's unclear what started this latest escalation. Azerbaijan says Armenia provoked the clashes with aggression and Armenia says Azerbaijani forces attacked.
    Read More
    At least 24 civilians were killed, 121 people were injured and more than 300 buildings destroyed since then, a spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry had said.
      The area is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians, and aided by the Armenian diaspora but it sits inside Azerbaijani territory. It is heavily militarized and its forces have been backed by Armenia, which has a security alliance with Russia.
      Azerbaijan has long claimed it will retake the territory, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani.