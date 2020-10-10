NFL encourages players to come out in new PSA for National Coming Out Day

(CNN) It's a first for the NFL.

The football league is celebrating National Coming Out Day with a video featuring openly gay and bisexual former players such as Ryan O'Callaghan, Jeff Rohrer, R.K. Russell and Wade Davis, encouraging current LGBTQ players to come out.

As of Saturday afternoon, the video has roughly 13,500 views.

The PSA begins with O'Callaghan, Rohrer, Russell and Davis collectively saying: "To all current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we."

Read More