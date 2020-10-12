(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was targeted with tomatoes and fake blood, and his car was vandalized by protesters during a visit to the University of Queensland on Monday, CNN affiliates 9 News and 7 News reported.

Morrison was visiting the university's vaccine development center, where work on a Covid-19 vaccine is ongoing, when he was targeted by protesters who doused his car and a building in red liquid, CNN affiliate 7 news reported

Morrison was escorted from the protest after becoming trapped in a campus building, while protesters -- who were demonstrating to raise awareness of Australia's refugee detention -- threw red paint and tomatoes, according to CNN affiliate 9 News

Protesters from the Refugee Solidarity Meanjin community group said in a statement that they were protesting the detention of refugees and asylum seekers in Australian immigration custody.

A security guard stands by a door smeared with fake blood and tomatoes by protesters at the University of Queensland.

"We were there to protest the indefinite detention of people just looking for a safe place to live," a spokesperson for Refugee Solidarity Meanjin told CNN.

Read More