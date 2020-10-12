Vanderbilt-Missouri is the first SEC game postponed due to Covid-19

(CNN) The Covid-19 pandemic has officially infiltrated SEC football.

Saturday's scheduled game between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent quarantining of players on Vanderbilt's roster.

The game will be the first SEC game to not be played as scheduled due to the virus.

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020

SEC teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available for each game, according to conference rules. The Commodores had only 56 such players available during a 34-point loss to South Carolina last Saturday.

"Due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes, the October 17 football game at Missouri will be postponed to a later date," Vanderbilt posted on the school's athletics website . "The shortage of available scholarship student-athletes is due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs."

