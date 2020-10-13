4 Swiss Guards test positive for Covid-19, Vatican says

(CNN) Four members of the Vatican's Swiss Guard tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and are in isolation.

The guards all have symptoms and contact tracing is being carried out among those who may have had direct contact with them, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a news release

"In the meantime, according to instructions issued last week by the Governorate of the Vatican City State, all the guards, whether on duty or not, wear masks, both outdoors and indoors, and observe the prescribed health measures," Bruni said.

Three other residents and citizens of Vatican City recently tested positive for coronavirus. All have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home, the news release said.

Vatican City, which is a city-state located within Rome is the home of the Pope and the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

