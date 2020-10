(CNN) Meghan Duggan, a captain on the US women's hockey team that captured gold in the 2018 Olympics, is retiring.

Duggan spent 14 years with the national team, and made the announcement Tuesday in an essay shared with ESPN.

"Although being an athlete will always be part of my identity, I am ready for the next chapter. I know it's the right decision for me, but at the same time, it's still very emotional," Duggan said in the essay.