(CNN) A huge bomb dropped by Britain during World War II has exploded after being discovered in a canal in Poland.

The Tallboy, also known as an "earthquake" bomb, weighed 12,000 pounds when it was dropped by the Royal Air Force during the final months of the war.

The bomb is the biggest ever found in Poland and is believed to have been used in a raid on the German ship Lützow.

The Polish navy attempted to defuse it Tuesday by deflagration, a method that involves heating an explosive until it burns, rather than detonating it, a spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Defense told CNN.

But the bomb exploded in the canal near the port city of Swinoujscie, sending up a huge plume of water.

