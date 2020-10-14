30% of UK terror plots disrupted by MI5 were far right, says security chief

The MI5 chief said that eight of the 27 late-stage terrorist attack plots have been right-wing extremist in nature.
London (CNN)The new head of MI5, the UK's domestic security service, has warned that nearly 30% of the major terror plots it has disrupted at a late stage since 2017 have been from far right extremists.

Ken McCallum said that the pan-European threat from the far right was increasing with "bitty, but meaningful international connectivity."
In his first engagement with reporters since taking the job in March, McCallum said far-right extremism was not on "the same scale as Islamist extremist terrorism. But it is growing: of the 27 late-stage terrorist attack plots in Great Britain disrupted by MI5 and counter-terror policing since 2017, eight have been right-wing extremist."
    He added that was not the case for the four years before 2017, and that "quite a few young people [are] attracted to this ideology, which does tend to suggest this threat will be with us for some years to come."
    Yet he added that the far right, while showing signs of international links, was not yet "a kind of coherent global movement," like al Qaeda or ISIS "where you have a sort of unifying purpose and single organization that pools things together."
    Individuals, "often acting in comparative isolation," were often fueled by "social processes, to do with individual's own needs and self view," McCallum said, and the far-right ideology was often "tacked on after someone has moved in that direction."
    "These stories are not terribly coherent either," he said. "If you look either at right-wing extremism or Islamist extremism, it's not a coherent ideology that really stands up to much scrutiny. People are nonetheless, sadly, attracted to the seeming certainty that they seek to provide."
    Ken McCallum said the far right, while showing signs of international links, was not yet &quot;a kind of coherent global movement,&quot; like al Qaeda or ISIS.
